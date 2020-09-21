Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards looked very different to any other.

And, since all this social distancing meant that there was no red carpet, it was up to the stars themselves to share their experience of the Emmys via their Instagram feeds.

It makes sense, then, that social media has been absolutely flooded with some pretty incredible photos. Think behind-the-scenes snaps, bold fashion moments, messages of support, and more.