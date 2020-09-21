Emmy Awards 2020: the 22 best Instagram posts from celebrities during the Emmys
- Kayleigh Dray
Here’s our pick of the best behind-the-scenes snaps from the 2020 Emmy Awards.
Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards looked very different to any other.
And, since all this social distancing meant that there was no red carpet, it was up to the stars themselves to share their experience of the Emmys via their Instagram feeds.
It makes sense, then, that social media has been absolutely flooded with some pretty incredible photos. Think behind-the-scenes snaps, bold fashion moments, messages of support, and more.
Here, we’ve rounded up just some of our favourites.
Kerry Washington
Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington donned a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana gown for the night, pairing her look with emerald Chopard jewels.
“Haven’t dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it,” she said.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross made sure to match her face mask to her frothy Alexandre Vauthier frock.
“I made my own red carpet for the Emmys, complete with some camera clicks,” she captioned her video of the look.
Reese Witherspoon
“Shortest Emmys commute yet,” joked Reese Witherspoon, who selected a Louis Vuitton LBD for the evening.
“Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate!”
Jameela Jamil
“No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM,” said Jameela Jamil.
“Wearing PJs to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!”
“I still did my make-up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… it’s what Tahani would have wanted,” Jamil added.
“And this is her day, not mine.”
Issa Rae
Issa Rae wore a bold Sergio Hudson design for the Emmys, which she celebrated “in Inglewood with the homies.”
“Wouldn’t have it any other way,” she added.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi wore a custom Prada gown, which she gave fans a closer look at via her Instagram feed.
“See something, say something,” she captioned the video.
Billy Porter
“Tonight was absolutely incredible,” said Billy Porter, who wore a custom white Ashi Studio for this year’s Emmys.
“Congrats to Jeremy Strong on your big win and also sending love to my fellow distinguished nominees. We got through this together and it’s was a historically unique award show we will never forget. Y’all looked good tonight! Stay safe everyone and have a great night. REMEMBER TO VOTE THIS NOVEMBER! YOUR VOICE MATTERS!!!!”
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer accessorised her Tadashi Shoji gown with a glass of wine.
“Sips, toasts, and what not,” she said, adding that she had gone barefoot for the event.
Jennifer Aniston
“Emmys prep… in my other mask,” teased Jennifer Aniston, sharing a photo of herself sipping champagne in PJs and a face mask.
“Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year.”
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo paired her purple-and-green Versace number with diamonds from Tiffany & Co.
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo kept things simple with a behind-the-scenes selfie.
Regina King
Regina King wore a blue gown from Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Rosebery, and teamed it with Stuart Weitzman heels, earrings by Bondeye Jewelry, and jewelry by Established Jewelry and Nouvel Heritage.
Jimmy Kimmel
Host Jimmy Kimmel made sure to share a snap of himself using everyone’s favourite pandemic accessory: hand sanitiser!
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox wore a jumpsuit from Kim Kassas Couture to present the Emmys.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Much like Watchmen co-star Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was also named best supporting actor for his performance in the show.
Julia Garner
“Sitting here with my @ozark crew hat wishing I could be with everyone to celebrate in person,” wrote Emmys winner Julia Garner. “I’m so proud to be on this show. It has changed my life in so many ways.
“I’m so grateful. I’m not only grateful to be working, but to be able to work with people I love. Also I want to give a special thanks to Meryl Streep, who wasn’t on the zoom call tonight. When I was 15 I watched Sophie’s Choice and it made me want to be an actress. I wouldn’t be doing this if it weren’t for you. And thank god because I don’t really know how to do anything else!! So thank you.
“Love to you all!! Thank you for putting a smile on my face this year. The world is better because you are all in it. We can get through anything if we do it together. Let love be our guide.”
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself from the 2016 awards ceremony.
“Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys,” she wrote with the video.
Tan France
“Ok, ok, here’s a reminder of what I wore last Emmys,” Queer Eye’s Tan France captioned his own throwback.
And now that I have your attention, register to vote and actually make America great again, by voting in Biden/Harris.”
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal posted a snap in a Louis Vuitton suit.
“This is nuts,” the Normal People star wrote. “I am wearing Louis Vuitton on my stairs for the Emmys!”
H.E.R
H.E.R., who delivered the in memoriam performance during the awards show, wore a custom fuchsia Vera Wang dress.
Titus Burgess
Tituss Burgess donned an athleisure set from the Lee Rickie Collection with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Jeremy Pope
Hollywood actor Jeremy Pope wore a patchwork suit for the event.
