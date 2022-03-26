What’s particularly interesting about Britney’s enthusiasm, however, is how the singer frames the show in a wider conversation around mental health – reminding us that everyone has different approaches to anxiety.

As Britney points out in her post, this might include more obvious therapies such as yoga and stillness. But feeling more zen also means seeking out the “things that make you SMILE” whether that’s cheese on toast or your favourite TV fix.

Britney’s controversial conservatorship, which saw her father take control of much of her day-to-day life choices and finances for over a decade, ended in November. Since then, the star, who has a net worth of around $60 million, has sought to recover from the “unforgiveable” experience as the legal battle with her father over financial misconduct continues.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters.

Images: Getty, HBO