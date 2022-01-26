As an avid Euphoria fan, I admittedly have a soft spot for Cassie, one of the key characters on the show, played brilliantly by Sydney Sweeney.

Abandoned by her heroin addict father, Cassie constantly seeks validation from boys through sex and often finds herself in compromising situations as she battles her insecurities and the issues affecting her.

Her story is one that many, in some shape or form, can relate to – but the character, and Sweeney as a result, has also come under criticism for the amount of nudity featured on the show.