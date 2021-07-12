England has, in the words of manager Gareth Southgate, “made history” at the Euro 2020 tournament. No, they haven’t “brought it home” – the football team sadly lost 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley. However, in meeting Italy on the pitch for that climactic last game, they have given the nation its first ever Euro final (not to mention an array of glittering silver medals).

But, amid the rush of positive tweets from proud fans, three of England’s players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – have become the targets of racist abuse for failing to score their spot-kicks in the shootout.