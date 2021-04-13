Now, a lack of sleep, as all too many of us will be aware, can make us feel less able to rationalise worries or irrational thoughts. As such, it can trigger negative thoughts, anxiety and depression – which, in turn, can make it more difficult for us to sleep.

As Mind UK puts it on their website: “Poor sleep leads to worrying. Worrying leads to poor sleep. Worrying about sleep is like your mind trying to fight itself. That’s a horrible place to be.”

And Cotton knows this to be true, continuing: “Recently I have been sleeping so well, so last night was disappointing – but I’m not going to let one bad night set me back.

“If anything, it’s a sign I have more important work to do; more self inventory, more self compassion – it’s a life’s work.”