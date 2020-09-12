Fearne Cotton has this to say about “disliking” her own physical appearance
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Happy Place host Fearne Cotton is calling for people to #ownyourshit, following a social media post about not liking her nose while growing up.
Fearne Cotton has been sharing lots of wonderful wellbeing advice throughout the pandemic. From her message on why we should embrace aging to explaining the benefits of a cold morning shower – the Happy Place podcaster and writer is always on hand to provide fans with words of wisdom.
She’s also incredibly candid, which is perhaps why so many people relate to what she says. Take, for instance, the time she talked about what lockdown was like for step-families like her own. And when she discussed the pressures women sometimes put on themselves while thinking about their bodies during sex.
Cotton just got real about things once more in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo of herself on 11 Friday September, she wrote about the changing relationship she’s had with her physical appearance in the caption.
“Here’s me and my nose at work today,” she said.
“I used to dislike my nose but guess what… the older you get the more you own your shit! You like your uniqueness, your quirks, your character,” she continued.
“It’s also my dad’s nose and my dad Micky Cotton happens to be one of the greatest chaps on the planet. #ownyourshit.”
A lot of people will relate to Cotton revealing that she grew up not liking something about her physical appearance. But she proves exactly why we should always aim to embrace body positivity, be kind to ourselves and realise that our quirks are what make us who we are.
TV presenter Gaby Roslin replied to Cotton’s post, writing: “Beautiful soul with a beautiful nose.”
This Morning host Holly Willoughby added: “Yaaas!”
And Loose Women presenter Anita Rani said: “Let’s bring back the powerful nose. Who decided little snub noses were in anyway?!”
It looks like #ownyourshit is another Cotton life mantra to add to the list.
Images: Getty