Fearne Cotton has this to say about “disliking” her own physical appearance

Fearne Cotton has been sharing lots of wonderful wellbeing advice throughout the pandemic. From her message on why we should embrace aging to explaining the benefits of a cold morning shower – the Happy Place podcaster and writer is always on hand to provide fans with words of wisdom.

She’s also incredibly candid, which is perhaps why so many people relate to what she says. Take, for instance, the time she talked about what lockdown was like for step-families like her own. And when she discussed the pressures women sometimes put on themselves while thinking about their bodies during sex.