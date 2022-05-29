This week, photos taken of Poulter and the Black Widow star on holiday with friends in Ibiza fuelled speculation that Pugh’s relationship with Braff was no longer – with many reports suggesting that the pair looked close in the paparazzi shots. However, those rumours were quickly quashed after Pugh took to Instagram to address her fans.

“This is getting a little silly now,” she wrote in a series of posts uploaded to her Instagram Stories. “No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.”

Going on to explain that her best friend is “in the corner” of many of the shots, Pugh spoke about the damaging impact these seemingly harmless rumours can have on the people they concern.