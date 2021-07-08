Urging anyone who couldn’t respect her decision to date Braff to stop following her, Pugh added: “The abuse you throw at him is abuse you’re throwing at me and I don’t want those followers.

“It’s embarrassing, it’s sad, and I don’t know when cyber-bullying became trendy, I don’t know when it became a point system, I don’t know why it’s a cool thing, and that’s never been what my page has been about.”

“I will not allow this sort of behaviour to continue on my page,” she added. “I’m not about that. It makes me upset, it makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another.

“We need to be loving one another right now. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you have decided to bully for no reason.”