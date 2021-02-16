The vital link between the Amanda Knox and Britney Spears documentaries

Amanda Knox – the illuminating documentary film about the woman twice convicted and acquitted of murder – has shot to the top of Netflix once again, despite the fact it’s been available to stream since its release in 2016. Framing Britney Spears, too, has been trending on social media since its US premiere on 5 February. And it’s pretty much guaranteed to continue leading the conversation for a while, especially as it’s not set to air in the UK until later this week on 19 February.

You may also like Framing Britney Spears: want to “Free Britney”? Then reflect on your own role in celebrity culture

At first glance, these documentaries (and their subjects) seem worlds apart. When you scratch beneath the surface, though, the parallels become all too clear; both tell the story of vulnerable young women thrust into the spotlight. Both, too, show us what happens when the media gets its claws into someone and sets to work tearing them apart. And both, sadly, underline how little we’ve learned about the impact of that same toxic tabloid culture.

This fleeting image of Amanda Knox being comforted by her then-boyfriend, Rafaello Sollectio, helped inspire the tabloid narrative.

Amanda Knox, as those who’ve watched it will know already, delves into the media myth of ‘Foxy Knoxy’, which dominated headlines following the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy. To get some insight into how this came about, filmmakers interview journalist Nick Pisa – the same man who published Knox’s prison diary. With seemingly zero remorse, Pisa recalls how footage of Knox being comforted by her boyfriend with a kiss helped to fuel the idea that she was a “temptress”. How uncovering CCTV footage of her visiting a lingerie store prompted them to publish an article emblazoned with the words, “Meredith killed in sex orgy” – not because there was evidence for it, but because it sounded good. “I don’t think I’ve ever had so many front pages,” he says, recalling how he published “story after story” about the case. Below: the full-length trailer for Amanda Knox

Pisa talks about how journalists trawled through Knox’s social media accounts, landing on a photo from when she was a teenager, clowning around and pretending to fire a machine gun – which they then presented as evidence that she was a deranged killer. “We thought, ‘wow, great! She’s a nut job!… you just couldn’t find better evidence to illustrate a story with.”

You may also like A comprehensive list of all the s**t Meghan Markle has taken from the British press and public

For a while, it was reported that Knox was HIV-positive (not so). And, once again, this was used to feed into her “femme fatale” image. “At the time, people were saying, ‘how could you do that?’” says Pisa lightly of what he describes as a “feeding frenzy”. “And yet these are the same people who are logging into the internet first thing in the morning trying to find out details.”

Britney Spears' story has seen a surge in interest since Framing Britney Spears aired in the US.

Much like Amanda Knox, Framing Britney Spears examines how the unreality of tabloid journalism has become mainstream – particularly when it comes to young women in the public eye. In the New York Times’ film, we learn that Spears, just like Knox, saw her own sex life dissected by TV pundits and in clickbait headlines. Through archival footage and interviews, we watch as her outfit choices are criticised, and her perceived conduct towards ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake is used to discredit her. In one particularly discomfiting clip of a 2003 interview, conducted by a puritanical Diane Sawyer, we begin to understand the impact all of this is having on Spears. Because, as Sawyer hurls accusations at her and demands to know what she did to break Timberlake’s heart, the musician breaks down in tears and begs for the cameras to stop rolling. (Sawyer, incidentally, is featured adopting a similar tone towards Knox in Amanda Knox.)

Below: Britney Spears’$2 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer

You may also like American Crime Story: Monica Lewinsky’s new television series is a masterclass in reclaiming your own narrative

The tabloid media’s penchant for unapologetic sexism has become part of the toxic air of misinformation that we all now breathe. It dismantles and discredits its victims. It makes us all that much more likely to dislike a woman with certain personality traits than a man with the same. And it sets up an all too familiar dichotomy for womankind: damned if you do, damned if you don’t. So, if we are to take just one message from Amanda Knox and Framing Britney Spears, then, let it be this; we need to say no to slut-shaming tabloids, disengage from these relentless and baseless defamations of character, and start interrogating the story behind headlines. Because until we do, we are helping to discriminate, humiliate, and bully our fellow women into submission. And we are setting ourselves up for a terrible fall of our own, too. Amanda Knox is available to stream on Netflix. Framing Britney Spears will be available on Sky Documentaries from 19 February. Alternatively, with a contract-free NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month, a 7-day free trial is available for new users.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy