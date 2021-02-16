The vital link between the Amanda Knox and Britney Spears documentaries

Both Netflix’s Amanda Knox and Sky’s Framing Britney Spears documentaries are trending right now – but why? Because they are united in their aim to explore the prevalence of the old Madonna-whore dichotomy within the tabloid media.
Amanda Knox – the illuminating documentary film about the woman twice convicted and acquitted of murder – has shot to the top of Netflix once again, despite the fact it’s been available to stream since its release in 2016.
Framing Britney Spears, too, has been trending on social media since its US premiere on 5 February. And it’s pretty much guaranteed to continue leading the conversation for a while, especially as it’s not set to air in the UK until later this week on 19 February.
At first glance, these documentaries (and their subjects) seem worlds apart. When you scratch beneath the surface, though, the parallels become all too clear; both tell the story of vulnerable young women thrust into the spotlight. Both, too, show us what happens when the media gets its claws into someone and sets to work tearing them apart.
And both, sadly, underline how little we’ve learned about the impact of that same toxic tabloid culture.
Amanda Knox, as those who’ve watched it will know already, delves into the media myth of ‘Foxy Knoxy’, which dominated headlines following the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy.
To get some insight into how this came about, filmmakers interview journalist Nick Pisa – the same man who published Knox’s prison diary.
With seemingly zero remorse, Pisa recalls how footage of Knox being comforted by her boyfriend with a kiss helped to fuel the idea that she was a “temptress”. How uncovering CCTV footage of her visiting a lingerie store prompted them to publish an article emblazoned with the words, “Meredith killed in sex orgy” – not because there was evidence for it, but because it sounded good.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had so many front pages,” he says, recalling how he published “story after story” about the case.
Below: the full-length trailer for Amanda Knox
Pisa talks about how journalists trawled through Knox’s social media accounts, landing on a photo from when she was a teenager, clowning around and pretending to fire a machine gun – which they then presented as evidence that she was a deranged killer.
“We thought, ‘wow, great! She’s a nut job!… you just couldn’t find better evidence to illustrate a story with.”
For a while, it was reported that Knox was HIV-positive (not so). And, once again, this was used to feed into her “femme fatale” image.
“At the time, people were saying, ‘how could you do that?’” says Pisa lightly of what he describes as a “feeding frenzy”.
“And yet these are the same people who are logging into the internet first thing in the morning trying to find out details.”
Much like Amanda Knox, Framing Britney Spears examines how the unreality of tabloid journalism has become mainstream – particularly when it comes to young women in the public eye.
In the New York Times’ film, we learn that Spears, just like Knox, saw her own sex life dissected by TV pundits and in clickbait headlines. Through archival footage and interviews, we watch as her outfit choices are criticised, and her perceived conduct towards ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake is used to discredit her.
In one particularly discomfiting clip of a 2003 interview, conducted by a puritanical Diane Sawyer, we begin to understand the impact all of this is having on Spears. Because, as Sawyer hurls accusations at her and demands to know what she did to break Timberlake’s heart, the musician breaks down in tears and begs for the cameras to stop rolling. (Sawyer, incidentally, is featured adopting a similar tone towards Knox in Amanda Knox.)
Below: Britney Spears’$2 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer
Framing Britney Spears and Amanda Knox may seem worlds apart, then, but they are linked in their aim to explore the prevalence of the old Madonna-whore dichotomy within the tabloid media, particularly with regards to how some journalists use it to judge those women who dare to stray from what they consider to be appropriate social behaviour.
This, in turn, feeds into our own societal narrative. Case in point? Earlier this year, some 52 viewers complained to Ofcom over the “revealing” dress Holly Willoughby wore for the launch episode of Dancing On Ice. Piers Morgan, meanwhile, publicly accused Little Mix of “using sex and sexuality to sell records” following the release of their Strip music video.
Elsewhere, Yorkshire MP Tracy Brabin was labelled a “slag” after a photo of her bare shoulder went viral on Twitter. Serena Williams raised eyebrows when she donned a fierce Black Panther-style catsuit at the French Open. Meghan Markle was famously slammed for wearing a bra underneath her clothes. And, in 2018, Theresa May was accused of donning a red dress “inappropriate” for a woman of her age (whatever that means).
The tabloid media’s penchant for unapologetic sexism has become part of the toxic air of misinformation that we all now breathe. It dismantles and discredits its victims. It makes us all that much more likely to dislike a woman with certain personality traits than a man with the same. And it sets up an all too familiar dichotomy for womankind: damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
So, if we are to take just one message from Amanda Knox and Framing Britney Spears, then, let it be this; we need to say no to slut-shaming tabloids, disengage from these relentless and baseless defamations of character, and start interrogating the story behind headlines.
Because until we do, we are helping to discriminate, humiliate, and bully our fellow women into submission. And we are setting ourselves up for a terrible fall of our own, too.
Amanda Knox is available to stream on Netflix.
Framing Britney Spears will be available on Sky Documentaries from 19 February. Alternatively, with a contract-free NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month, a 7-day free trial is available for new users.
