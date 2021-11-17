Britney Spears speaks out on Instagram about the end of her conservatorship
Britney Spears has released a video statement expressing gratitude for her new-found freedom and publicly addressing her family for the first time.
Following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship earlier this month, Britney Spears has spoken out about how her life has changed.
The conservatorship has seen her father control her life since 2008, meaning Spears had no autonomy over her finances, career or health.
“It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears said of the conservatorship in her latest Instagram video.
Spears hinted that this post is a prelude to a tell-all Oprah interview, writing in the caption that these are only her initial thoughts before “I go and set things square on Oprah”.
Oprah has conducted interviews with many celebrities this year, including Meghan Markle and Adele, but she is yet to respond to Spears’ Instagram post.
“I’m just grateful for each day”
Spears goes on to express her gratitude for regaining control over the little things in her life: “I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time and being able to buy candles,” Spears said.
“I’m not here to be a victim”
Spears also addresses her family in the post, describing the conservatorship as “demoralizing and degrading” in the caption and saying that her family should be in jail.
“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!” Spears wrote.
“I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child that’s why I got out of my house,” Spears says in the video.
“I honestly think you guys saved my life”
Using this Instagram video as an opportunity to thank #FreeBritney campaigners, Spears said: “My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t really able to speak up or say anything.”
The #FreeBritney campaign was launched in 2009 and it gained traction in 2019 after allegations emerged about Spears’ time in a psychiatric facility earlier that year. “I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way,” Spears said, addressing the campaigners on Instagram.
“I’m here to be an advocate”
The #FreeBritney movement has encouraged discussion about the use of conservatorships more generally. Spears seems to address this in her video saying, “I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I’m a very strong woman so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people.”
Images: Getty