Following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship earlier this month, Britney Spears has spoken out about how her life has changed.

The conservatorship has seen her father control her life since 2008, meaning Spears had no autonomy over her finances, career or health.

“It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears said of the conservatorship in her latest Instagram video.