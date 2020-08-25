Gabrielle Union began her showbiz career back in the 90s, and has appeared in countless films and TV shows since then.

And so, while speaking at the ‘Minding Her Business’ panel for the 2020 American Black Film Festival, Union decided to share the lessons she’s learned during her Hollywood career.

The hardest one of all, though? Her exit from America’s Got Talent.

“It all was so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary,” she said, as reported by USA Today. “That would be probably the hardest part [of my time in the industry].”