She continued: “Now, when I have to public speak in the last few months, I’m so anxious because I’m like ‘Am I going to remember the words?’”

For Union, who has spoken openly about her mental health experiences in the past, one of the worst parts of the experience was the depression, which triggered a period of suicidal ideation.

“I’ve had more depressive episodes, but never for long periods of time – maybe a couple of weeks,” Union said. “I fell into something so dark in December that it scared me. I had a stupid argument with [Dwyane, her husband], and instead of my usual problem-solving, immediately my brain, that little inner voice said, ‘he’s never going to get it unless you’re dead’.”