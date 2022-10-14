George Clooney shares how marrying Amal “so late” in his life has impacted their relationship
The Ticket To Paradise actor on how meeting his wife, Amal, later in life afforded him maturity, and why the little things don’t matter.
From eligible bachelor to half of one of Hollywood’s most darling couples, our fascination with celebrity relationships has often centred on George Clooney. After decades unattached, the actor married human rights lawyer Amal in 2014, and the two welcomed twins in 2017.
In a recent interview promoting his return to romcoms in Ticket To Paradise, Clooney, who famously introduced himself at Variety’s Power Of Women summit as “George, Amal Clooney’s husband”, spoke candidly about how the relationship has changed him.
Speaking to E! News, the Oceans 11 star admitted that the long wait provided him with a level of maturity that makes him the best partner for Amal, 44. “We agree on most things,” he shared. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am… As you get older, you’re kind of looking at things a little differently.”
And it seems like finding love later in life has helped him to prioritise what matters most. “Because I started so late, I’m not allowed to give advice to anyone,” he joked, adding: “I have to look at it as if I’m the luckiest human being alive and then just appreciate that.”
However, he shared that the experience had taught him to “find all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things.” “Amal wants to paint the wall yellow. And if I was younger, I feel like that’s a stupid colour. And now you just go, ‘I don’t care. Who cares if a wall’s yellow?’” he said.
His Ticket To Paradise co-star and Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts added that Amal deserves “all the credit” in the couple’s relationship, telling E!: “She’s an awesome person. She’s so funny and so smart, and stunningly beautiful every hour of the day.”
“I love her, so George is not allowed to ever fight with her,” she added.
Images: Getty/Universal Pictures