Speaking to E! News, the Oceans 11 star admitted that the long wait provided him with a level of maturity that makes him the best partner for Amal, 44. “We agree on most things,” he shared. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am… As you get older, you’re kind of looking at things a little differently.”

And it seems like finding love later in life has helped him to prioritise what matters most. “Because I started so late, I’m not allowed to give advice to anyone,” he joked, adding: “I have to look at it as if I’m the luckiest human being alive and then just appreciate that.”

However, he shared that the experience had taught him to “find all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things.” “Amal wants to paint the wall yellow. And if I was younger, I feel like that’s a stupid colour. And now you just go, ‘I don’t care. Who cares if a wall’s yellow?’” he said.