Oscars 2021: Glenn Close steals the show with unexpected Da Butt dance
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Trust us: this viral dance by Glenn Close is the 2021 Oscars moment everyone will be talking about this year…
It was a funny old Academy Awards this year, with everyone in attendance but sat very, very, very far away from one another (blame that pesky Covid-19 situation!). That doesn’t mean, though, that the event wasn’t full of Oscar-worthy moments.
Take, for instance, Glenn Close’s unexpected dance routine, which occurred when Questlove and Lil Rel began playing a music guessing game with audience members.
Essentially, the rules went something like this; Questlove played a song, and the selected audience member had to a) identify it and b) determine whether or not it was an Oscar-nominated song.
The song of choice for Close, of course, just so happened to be 1988’s Da Butt – which Lil Rel insisted was “not fair” as she wouldn’t know it.
“Wait just a second. That’s Da Butt,” interrupted the actor. “I do know that… it was a classic song by the great Washington, DC go-go band EU (Experience Unlimited).
“Shout out to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band.”
Dazzling basically everyone with her knowledge of the song, Close continued: “So Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie School Daze.
“Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed it and it was not nominated so it couldn’t have won.”
A shocked Lil Rel replied: “I wasn’t expecting that at all, that you’d know Da Butt. It’s dope, but do you know the dance, though? Do you know how to do Da Butt?”
Reader, you better believe that Close absolutely did know how to dance to Da Butt. And not only that, but she got up in her couture Giorgio Armani gown and proceeded to demonstrate as much for everyone watching at home.
Check it out:
Of course, the moment quickly went viral, with people on Twitter lavishing praise upon Close.
“Spike Lee to direct Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close,” tweeted one.
“Glenn Close, that was absolutely the best moment of the Oscars!” added another.
And one more said: “I’m impressed by her Go-Go knowledge. She’s official Team #DontMuteDC!”
All hail Glenn Close!
Images: Getty