Essentially, the rules went something like this; Questlove played a song, and the selected audience member had to a) identify it and b) determine whether or not it was an Oscar-nominated song.

The song of choice for Close, of course, just so happened to be 1988’s Da Butt – which Lil Rel insisted was “not fair” as she wouldn’t know it.

“Wait just a second. That’s Da Butt,” interrupted the actor. “I do know that… it was a classic song by the great Washington, DC go-go band EU (Experience Unlimited).

“Shout out to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band.”