Oh sure, we’ve loved poring over all the big fashion moments from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet – but we love these behind-the-scenes photos even more.

One of the joys of social media is the insight it gives us into worlds we’d otherwise know little about, so you better believe we were over the moon that so many stars – plus their friends, families and assorted glam squads – have been posting their personal snaps of the awards show on Instagram.

From Jamie Lee Curtis’ pre-pampering routine, to a sweet selfie between Wednesday co-stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, here are just a few of our favourites.

And don’t worry, friends, because we will be sure to keep this article updated as more photos pour in.