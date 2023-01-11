80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Lyonne, Milly Alcock, and Emma D'Arcy attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

Golden Globes 2023: The best behind-the-scenes Instagram photos from the awards show

Featuring insider snaps from Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and more, here is our pick of the best behind-the-scenes photos at the 80th Golden Globes.

Oh sure, we’ve loved poring over all the big fashion moments from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet – but we love these behind-the-scenes photos even more.

One of the joys of social media is the insight it gives us into worlds we’d otherwise know little about, so you better believe we were over the moon that so many stars – plus their friends, families and assorted glam squads – have been posting their personal snaps of the awards show on Instagram.

From Jamie Lee Curtis’ pre-pampering routine, to a sweet selfie between Wednesday co-stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, here are just a few of our favourites.

And don’t worry, friends, because we will be sure to keep this article updated as more photos pour in.

  • Adam Scott

    Severance star Adam Scott shared a selfie of himself and wife Naomi as they made their way to the glittering event.

  • Jennifer Coolidge

    A truly glamorous bathroom selfie from Jennifer Coolidge.

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez brought her sister Gracie to the Golden Globes as her date.

  • Jessica Chastain

    Swipe right to see the outrageously stylish face mask donned by the one and only Jessica Chastain at the Golden Globes.

  • Billy Porter & Ryan Murphy

    “Examples of possibility,” wrote Billy Porter of his behind-the-scenes selfie with Ryan Murphy.

  • Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

    Kaley Cuoco looked lovely in lavender on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, which she attended alongside husband Tom Pelphrey.

  • Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock

    Young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) had a great time together at the Golden Globes.

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis and her stylist made sure to take a short video of her Golden Globes outfit before hitting the red carpet.

  • Jenna Ortega

    Jenna Ortega posed for a gorgeous photo before hopping into the elevator.

  • Jennifer Hudson

    Jennifer Hudson shared a glittering selfie of her golden look ahead of the ceremony.

  • Margot Robbie

    A phenomenal behind-the-scenes shot of Margot Robbie.

  • Quinta Brunson

    Quinta Brunson won big at the 2023 Golden Globes, so she made sure to shine a spotlight on the fashion and beauty team who put her red carpet look together.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis made sure to enjoy a little pre-Golden Globes pampering session.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh

    “Once a cheerleader. ALWAYS a cheerleader. My bae won a Golden Globe. Her first nomination and win.”

  • Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White

    Wednesday fans, check out Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White’s fun selfie from the Golden Globes after-party.

  • Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

    Yes, fine, this one is a tweet – but it honestly is too good not to include.

Main image: Getty

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

