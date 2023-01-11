Featuring insider snaps from Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and more, here is our pick of the best behind-the-scenes photos at the 80th Golden Globes.
Oh sure, we’ve loved poring over all the big fashion moments from the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet – but we love these behind-the-scenes photos even more.
One of the joys of social media is the insight it gives us into worlds we’d otherwise know little about, so you better believe we were over the moon that so many stars – plus their friends, families and assorted glam squads – have been posting their personal snaps of the awards show on Instagram.
From Jamie Lee Curtis’ pre-pampering routine, to a sweet selfie between Wednesday co-stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, here are just a few of our favourites.
And don’t worry, friends, because we will be sure to keep this article updated as more photos pour in.
Adam Scott
Severance star Adam Scott shared a selfie of himself and wife Naomi as they made their way to the glittering event.
Jennifer Coolidge
A truly glamorous bathroom selfie from Jennifer Coolidge.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez brought her sister Gracie to the Golden Globes as her date.
Jessica Chastain
Swipe right to see the outrageously stylish face mask donned by the one and only Jessica Chastain at the Golden Globes.
Billy Porter & Ryan Murphy
“Examples of possibility,” wrote Billy Porter of his behind-the-scenes selfie with Ryan Murphy.
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco looked lovely in lavender on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, which she attended alongside husband Tom Pelphrey.
Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock
Young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) had a great time together at the Golden Globes.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis and her stylist made sure to take a short video of her Golden Globes outfit before hitting the red carpet.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega posed for a gorgeous photo before hopping into the elevator.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson shared a glittering selfie of her golden look ahead of the ceremony.
Margot Robbie
A phenomenal behind-the-scenes shot of Margot Robbie.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson won big at the 2023 Golden Globes, so she made sure to shine a spotlight on the fashion and beauty team who put her red carpet look together.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis made sure to enjoy a little pre-Golden Globes pampering session.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh
“Once a cheerleader. ALWAYS a cheerleader. My bae won a Golden Globe. Her first nomination and win.”
Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White
Wednesday fans, check out Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White’s fun selfie from the Golden Globes after-party.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Yes, fine, this one is a tweet – but it honestly is too good not to include.
Main image: Getty
