Grammy Awards 2021: how Beyoncé and Taylor Swift made history at this year’s Grammys
The 2021 Grammy Awards saw Beyoncé and Taylor Swift blaze a trail for women everywhere.
It’s official: Beyoncé is now the most-awarded woman in Grammys history with a whopping 28 lifetime wins (two of which – Best Music Video and Best R&B performance – she picked up at this year’s awards ceremony).
“Thank you guys so much,” she said, as she stepped up to make her emotional acceptance speech.
“Oh my god. I am so honoured. I am so excited. Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.
“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working for my whole life, since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened.”
Beyoncé continued: “This is such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching. Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honoured to be your mummy, all of your mummy.
“Y’all are my babies. And I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night. Thank you.”
Beyoncé wasn’t the only woman to make history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday 14 March, however: Taylor Swift also became the first woman ever to win Album Of The Year three times.
That’s right, Swifties; the star won big with her lockdown album, Folklore, after previously picking up the gong for Fearless in 2010 and for 1989 in 2016.
Only three other artists have ever won the album of the year prize three times: Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.
Thanking her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in her acceptance speech, Swift said: “I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”
She continued: “I want to thank – I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty and their parents [Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds] who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write but mostly, we just want to thank the fans.
“You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much.”
Swift’s second quarantine album, evermore, will be eligible for next year’s Grammys as it was released after this year’s window.
