It’s official: Beyoncé is now the most-awarded woman in Grammys history with a whopping 28 lifetime wins (two of which – Best Music Video and Best R&B performance – she picked up at this year’s awards ceremony).

“Thank you guys so much,” she said, as she stepped up to make her emotional acceptance speech.

“Oh my god. I am so honoured. I am so excited. Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.