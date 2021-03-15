“This is really embarrassing for me,” said Eilish in her acceptance speech. “Megan, girl… I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me.’ I was like, ‘It’s hers.’”

The musician continued: “You deserve this. You had a year that I think is unstoppable. You are a queen – I want to cry thinking about how much I love you.

“You deserve everything in the world, I think about you constantly… you deserve it.”

Watch Billie Eilish’s 2021 Grammy Awards acceptance speech below: