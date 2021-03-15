Grammy Awards 2021: Blue Ivy just won her first Grammy aged 9, and Twitter has a lot to say about it
Blue Ivy Carter – as in, yes, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z – is a Grammy winner, and you better believe that everyone on Twitter is here for it…
It’s official: Blue Ivy Carter has just become the second-youngest person ever to win a Grammy.
During this year’s socially-distanced awards ceremony, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter picked up the trophy for Best Music Video, thanks to her work on her mother’s hit Brown Skin Girl (featuring Wizkid and Saint Jhn).
And, yeah, she beat the likes of Harry Styles’ Adore You, Anderson .Paak‘s Lockdown, Woodkid’s Goliath, and Future‘s Life Is Good (featuring Drake) to do so.
Not bad going for a nine-year-old, eh?
While Blue Ivy will, naturally, share her award with her mother, people on Twitter were more focused on what this Grammy means for the young musician in the making.
“BLUE IVY is COMING for that EGOT!!!” tweeted one.
“A YOUNG BLACK GIRL OUTDOING EVERYONE!!!” added another excitedly.
One more wrote: “[Blue Ivy is a] queen like her mother.”
Another noted: “’Blue Ivy a Grammy award winning artist’ has such a nice ring to it! We just love to see it.”
And still one more said: “The Knowles/Carter family is one of the most Grammy award-winning families ever. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange, and now Blue Ivy Carter.”
As well as sharing Best Music Video with her daughter, Beyoncé also won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. And, with that award, she became the most awarded female artist ever at the Grammys with 28 lifetime wins.
And she made sure to pay tribute to Blue Ivy in her history-making speech, too.
“Congratulations Blue,” she said.
“She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honoured to be your mummy… I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock.”
Before you go, a little music history lesson for you: Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters is the youngest Grammy nominee, and winner, in history.
She was just eight years old when she, as one of the credited artists on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, won Album Of The Year in 2001.
