It’s official: Blue Ivy Carter has just become the second-youngest person ever to win a Grammy.

During this year’s socially-distanced awards ceremony, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter picked up the trophy for Best Music Video, thanks to her work on her mother’s hit Brown Skin Girl (featuring Wizkid and Saint Jhn).

And, yeah, she beat the likes of Harry Styles’ Adore You, Anderson .Paak‘s Lockdown, Woodkid’s Goliath, and Future‘s Life Is Good (featuring Drake) to do so.