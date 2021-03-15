That’s right; Legend took home the gong for his album, Bigger Love, metaphorically leapfrogging over fellow nominees Ant Clemons, Giveon, Luke James and Gregory Porter for the honour.

And so, armed with a camera, Chrissy Teigen decided to film her husband’s reaction.

“John, you just won R&B album of the year,” she told him, as he busily prepared dinner at home. “How are you gonna celebrate?!”

“I’m mincing garlic,” Legend – who was dressed in a Versace robe – replied matter-of-factly.

“Yay!” his wife shouted back in excitement.

Check it out: