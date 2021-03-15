Celebrity

Grammy Awards 2021: why John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s reaction to his Grammy win has gone viral

Chrissy Teigen was ready with the camera as John Legend accepted the Grammy award for R&B album of the year… from their kitchen. 

It was a very different kind of Grammys this year. In a bid to adhere to new Covid-19 measures, the awards show’s organisers opted for an outdoor, socially-distanced presentation – and, of course, those in attendance wore masks and sat at small, safely spaced tables.

And, ahead of the show, John Legend was filmed accepting his third Grammy Award for R&B album of the year.

That’s right; Legend took home the gong for his album, Bigger Love, metaphorically leapfrogging over fellow nominees Ant Clemons, Giveon, Luke James and Gregory Porter for the honour.

And so, armed with a camera, Chrissy Teigen decided to film her husband’s reaction.

“John, you just won R&B album of the year,” she told him, as he busily prepared dinner at home. “How are you gonna celebrate?!”

“I’m mincing garlic,” Legend – who was dressed in a Versace robe – replied matter-of-factly.

“Yay!” his wife shouted back in excitement.

Check it out:

Of course, Legend later made sure to share a heartfelt message via his Instagram.

“So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album,” he said.

“Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic.”

Legend added: “It wasn’t an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. 

“Love you all!”

Naturally, Legend’s fans were quick to congratulate him in the comments. Teigen, however, opted for a different approach, joking about the fact that her husband forgot to shout her out.

“This motherfucker,” the Cravings author tweeted.

“Helloooo?? Caption!!!!”

Don’t worry: Legend later made sure to thank his wife – and it’s worth remembering that he has always publicly credited Teigen with helping him to become bolder and braver, too.

Speaking about their relationship a few years back, the musician explained: “I’m just calmer in general. I’m more reserved and less demonstrative with my emotions. But she has brought out a boldness in me to not always say the safest thing… the way we represent ourselves is honest.

“I’m more attracted to Chrissy now than I was 10 years ago. It’s more than just physical now. We’re a team. It makes me feel more connected to her than ever.” 

Images: Getty

