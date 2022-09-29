In a recent episode of the viral Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy, Hailey opened up for the first time about how the comparisons between her and her husband’s previous relationship have impacted her.

“A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh, you stole [Justin],’” she said of her critics. “And I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with somebody else. And that’s fine. You can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case,” she explained to host Alex Cooper.

Bieber and Gomez had an on-off relationship that began in 2010 and reportedly ended in March 2018, the same year he announced his engagement to Hailey.

“I understand, again, how it looks from the outside,” she told Cooper of the timing that has led many fans to speculate infidelity on Bieber’s part. “When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would never do that.”