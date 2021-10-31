Halloween 2021: the best celebrity costumes, from Lizzo to Kerry Washington
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
This year, our favourite celebrities went all out with their Halloween costumes. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best.
Halloween 2021 is officially underway – and with the return of going ‘out out’ giving us all a reason to celebrate, it’s no surprise to see this year’s costumes looking bigger and better than ever.
In particular, our favourite celebrities have really stepped things up a notch this year, with costumes ranging from Star War’s Yoda and Catwoman to Britney Spears and Squid Game’s Seong Gi-hun.
So, whether you’re on the lookout for some last-minute outfit inspiration, or just want to check out what everyone’s been up to this Halloween, keep scrolling to check out our round-up of the best celebrity Halloween looks from 2021.
Kerry Washington
Lizzo
Hailey Bieber
Hayley Kiyoko
Lee Yoo-Mo
Jade Thirwall
Megan Thee Stallion
Chlöe Bailey
Saweetie
Reese Witherspoon
Images: Getty