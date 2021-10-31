Halloween 2021 is officially underway – and with the return of going ‘out out’ giving us all a reason to celebrate, it’s no surprise to see this year’s costumes looking bigger and better than ever.

In particular, our favourite celebrities have really stepped things up a notch this year, with costumes ranging from Star War’s Yoda and Catwoman to Britney Spears and Squid Game’s Seong Gi-hun.