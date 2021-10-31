Celebrity

This year, our favourite celebrities went all out with their Halloween costumes. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best.

Halloween 2021 is officially underway – and with the return of going ‘out out’ giving us all a reason to celebrate, it’s no surprise to see this year’s costumes looking bigger and better than ever.

In particular, our favourite celebrities have really stepped things up a notch this year, with costumes ranging from Star War’s Yoda and Catwoman to Britney Spears and Squid Game’s Seong Gi-hun.

So, whether you’re on the lookout for some last-minute outfit inspiration, or just want to check out what everyone’s been up to this Halloween, keep scrolling to check out our round-up of the best celebrity Halloween looks from 2021. 

  • Kerry Washington

    As one of the biggest pop culture moments of the last 12 months, it was only to be expected that someone would transform the Squid Game’s signature blue tracksuit into a Halloween costume. If one thing’s for sure, Kerry Washington nailed it. 

  • Lizzo

    Lizzo isn’t one to hold back when it comes to Halloween costumes – last year, she went as the (iconic) fly on Mike Pence’s head, and this year, she transformed herself into an almost unrecognisable Yoda. 10/10 for effort. 

  • Hailey Bieber

    From the fluffy pink hair bobbles to the loose-fitting grey cardigan, Hailey Bieber nailed her take on Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time music video. 

  • Hayley Kiyoko

    Kerry Washington wasn’t the only one who opted for a Squid Game-inspired costume – the singer Haley Kiyoko also donned the show’s signature blue tracksuit as part of her take on HoYeon Jung’s Kang Sae-byeok. 

  • Lee Yoo-Mo

    Squid Game star Lee Yoo-Mo also went for a costume inspired by the show – the creepy robotic doll that watches over the players as they play Red Light Green Light. 

  • Jade Thirwall

    Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and her boyfriend Jordan Stephens opted for a Simpsons-themed couples costume which saw the singer wear a tall blue wig and a chunky red necklace as Marge Simpson. 

  • Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion easily wins the award for creepiest costume with her look inspired by Hellraiser’s Pinhead. Seriously eerie stuff.

  • Chlöe Bailey

    Chlöe Bailey opted for a cutout bodysuit made of red sequins as part of her take on Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character Lola. Not only does she look great, but we have to give her major points for creativity on this one. 

  • Saweetie

    Saweetie went all out with her Catwoman ensemble, pairing the character’s iconic mask with a pair of ripped leather trousers and a matching leather bralette with straps. 

  • Reese Witherspoon

    In a year when most of the costumes weren’t very spooky, Reese Witherspoon at least paid homage to a creepy movie with her take on Tippi Hedren from Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic horror film The Birds

