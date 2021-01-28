Warning: this article contains a description of miscarriage which some readers may find upsetting.

For all its flaws, social media has given celebrities a way to reclaim their pregnancy announcements.

Although the tabloids might still speculate about whether someone is hiding a bump or is simply “looking pregnant” (whatever that means), social media has allowed women in the spotlight to reclaim the narrative and announcement their pregnancies however they want to.

From Emma Roberts and Ciara to Laura Whitmore and Chrissy Teigen, there have been plenty of recent examples of celebrities using social media to announce their pregnancies in their own way.