Halsey’s low-key pregnancy announcement featured this meaningful detail
- Lauren Geall
At first glance, Halsey’s pregnancy announcement might look like any other celebrity reveal – but her choice of clothing is incredibly meaningful. Here’s why.
Warning: this article contains a description of miscarriage which some readers may find upsetting.
For all its flaws, social media has given celebrities a way to reclaim their pregnancy announcements.
Although the tabloids might still speculate about whether someone is hiding a bump or is simply “looking pregnant” (whatever that means), social media has allowed women in the spotlight to reclaim the narrative and announcement their pregnancies however they want to.
From Emma Roberts and Ciara to Laura Whitmore and Chrissy Teigen, there have been plenty of recent examples of celebrities using social media to announce their pregnancies in their own way.
And now, Halsey has joined the list with her refreshingly simple announcement. Taking to Instagram yesterday to share the news, the singer posted a series of photos of her showing off her bump to the world, alongside the caption “surprise!”.
However, the low-key nature of her announcement wasn’t the only thing that made the post so special. As Halsey reminded everyone in a later tweet, the rainbow bra she wears in the first photograph is no coincidence: the baby she is carrying is her ‘rainbow baby’ – a term used to describe a healthy baby or pregnancy following the loss of a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth, infant loss or neonatal death – and her choice of clothing is a way for her to commemorate the loss she has faced.
This isn’t the first time Halsey has acknowledged the fact that she’s experienced pregnancy loss. Her song More is about her desire and struggles to have a child, and in an interview with The Guardian in February 2020, the singer – who lives with endometriosis, which can affect fertility – spoke openly about how it felt to experience recurrent miscarriage, including one which happened while she was performing on stage.
“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she said. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising.”
She also revealed her struggles with fertility during an appearance on The Doctors in 2018, where she spoke about how experiencing a miscarriage on stage had led her to get more “aggressive” about seeking treatment for her endometriosis.
“I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant. And before I could even really figure out what that meant to me, and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she said.
“The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment, I was like, I never want to make that choice ever again, of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease,” she continued.
“So I put my foot down and got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better.”
Although Halsey’s rainbow bra is a reminder of the loss she has faced in the past, it’s also a reminder of how big a moment this really is for the singer – and we’re so glad she got to share it on her own terms.
Congratulations, Halsey!
