Jessica Brown Findlay currently stars in new TV obsession, Harlots: a period drama with a twist that is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer (if you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out).

The actor also leads the cast in Brave New World: Sky One and Now TV’s upcoming adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s revered 1932 dystopian novel.

But she is, of course, best known for another, slightly more wholesome, period drama: Downton Abbey. Brown Findlay played Lady Sybil – the fan favourite whose death set off a wave of tears around the nation.