Jessica Brown Findlay’s wedding photo sums up the reality of getting married during a pandemic
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Harlot’s actor Jessica Brown Findlay has shared a message for anyone who isn’t able to enjoy their dream wedding during the pandemic.
Jessica Brown Findlay currently stars in new TV obsession, Harlots: a period drama with a twist that is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer (if you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out).
The actor also leads the cast in Brave New World: Sky One and Now TV’s upcoming adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s revered 1932 dystopian novel.
But she is, of course, best known for another, slightly more wholesome, period drama: Downton Abbey. Brown Findlay played Lady Sybil – the fan favourite whose death set off a wave of tears around the nation.
Brown Findlay fans will be delighted to hear the news that she married her partner Ziggy Heath on 12 September in a low-key ceremony.
Sharing a photo of the moment on her Instagram yesterday (14 September), she wrote a reassuring caption that will help anybody who has planned a wedding during the pandemic.
Although there are limitations on celebrations and the number of people who can attend, Brown Findlay insists that “small celebrations” still feel “huge” because “love wins every time”.
The black-and-white photo shows Brown Findlay wearing a high-neck lace gown and a jewelled headband with her hair swept back in a tousled low style.
The caption in full reads: “[love] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you.”
The second photo in her post shows another happy moment in these rubbish times: the star jumping on a big bed to celebrate her birthday. It’s another reminder that, although celebrations might be a bit different for a while, there’s always a way to mark life’s big events.
Images: Getty