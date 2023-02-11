When it was time for Harry Styles to accept his second Brit Award of the night, the star chose to dedicate his win to a handful of brilliant female musicians.

No women artists were nominated in the gender neutral Best Artist category this year, a decision which dominated the headlines in the lead up to the awards show.

After thanking his mum for signing him up to The X Factor without telling him all those years ago, and an unexpected shoutout to all of his former One Direction bandmates, Styles noted his “privilege” and name-checked five women.

“I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky,” he said, in a nod to Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine, his former tour mate Mabel and Becky Hill.