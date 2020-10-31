It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Heidi Klum: the model and presenter is obsessed with Halloween. That’s why she’s held one of the most iconic annual parties every Halloween for the last two decades. And it’s fair to say that she’s provided some of the most memorable fancy dress costumes at each party.

In the past, Klum has transformed herself into Jessica Rabbit, Fiona from Shrek, a skinned human body, a robot, Kali the Hindu goddess, Betty Boop and, of course, a cat. And let’s not forget last year’s effort, which saw her dressed as… well we’re still not exactly sure what her costume was but it was damn scary.