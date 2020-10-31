Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is a little bit different this year, but it doesn’t disappoint
Hollie Richardson
Heidi Klum is the Queen of Halloween, so she was never going to let the pandemic put a stop to her annual spooky celebrations. She just had to find a way of doing things a little differently this year…
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Heidi Klum: the model and presenter is obsessed with Halloween. That’s why she’s held one of the most iconic annual parties every Halloween for the last two decades. And it’s fair to say that she’s provided some of the most memorable fancy dress costumes at each party.
In the past, Klum has transformed herself into Jessica Rabbit, Fiona from Shrek, a skinned human body, a robot, Kali the Hindu goddess, Betty Boop and, of course, a cat. And let’s not forget last year’s effort, which saw her dressed as… well we’re still not exactly sure what her costume was but it was damn scary.
“When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me,” Klum told Hollywood Reporter back in 2018. And she wasn’t kidding.
So did we really think she was going to let a pandemic put a stop to her celebrations? Well, to a degree, yes. She of course is not holding the usual star-studded bash that every big name in Hollywood attends. But she has found a way to do things alternatively, abiding by social distancing rules, and still dress up in a very impressive costume. And, with most of us unable to attend a Halloween party this year, it’s the closest many of us will get to celebrating the scary season.
Klum kicked things off by sharing a video of her getting her body painted, while of course wearing a face mask, in a well-ventilated garage. “The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW!” she wrote in a caption.
She then shared another look, which again involved a lot of body paint. But we were pretty clueless as to what look she was trying to achieve here.
As we got closer to the big reveal, Klum shared a photo of her kids dressed as mummies. This was a heavy hint that something big was about to drop.
Klum finally shared a five-minute Halloween film that she’d recorded in her home.
“We’ll just watch movies instead of a party,” Klum’s husband tells their very unenthused kids when they ask about Halloween plans. Klum then goes on a mission to make “Halloween at home” the best Halloween ever…
She pokes fun at people who stockpiled toilet roll at the start of the pandemic by finding her own secret stash to make mummy costumes with. Later, while she’s (hilariously) on the toilet shouting for more loo roll after eating a bad sausage, the kids turn into REAL mummies. What ensues is Klum running around the house taking on various disguises (that’s what all the body paint was for!) to escape the mummies.
It’s funny, it’s silly, it’s actually pretty scary and it carries the message: “Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family”. Ultimately, it’s a brilliant effort, and we’ll happily take it instead of the party photos this year.
