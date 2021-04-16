Helen McCrory: tributes pour in for Peaky Blinders actress as husband announces death at 52
- Felicity Thistlethwaite
- Kayleigh Dray
Tributes are pouring in from devastated fans following the news of Helen McCrory’s death.
Helen McCrory – a brilliant actor, and a woman known, loved and admired for standing up for causes she truly believed in – has died at the age of 52.
Confirming the tragic news in a statement, her husband, Damian Lewis, writes: “I’m heartbroken to announce that, after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”
Lewis, who shares two children – daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver – with McCrory, adds: “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly.
“Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”
Tributes are pouring in from devastated fans across the globe, with many remembering McCrory – who famously starred in Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter, Skyfall, His Dark Materials, and Quiz – as being an “absolutely wonderful” actor.
“So so sorry for your loss,” wrote one in response to Lewis’ statement. “She was so incredible [and] meant so much to all of us… sending all my love and support for all your family.”
“Helen McCrory was just so fantastic in so many roles,” said another, listing off McCrory’s performances as “Narcissa in Harry Potter, Cherie Blair in The Queen, [and] Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders“ as examples.
“For me, though, her performance in Quiz last year as Sonia the defence barrister, stole the whole show. What a huge loss.”
Another tweeted: “Stunned and so incredibly saddened by this news. Helen was beautiful and staggeringly talented. She is a great loss not only to you, as her beloved husband, and family but to the world.
“There will never be another Helen McCrory. Thank you and god bless you, Helen.”
One more said: “I am so tremendously sorry for your loss. She is in so many of my most incredible theatrical and film memories. In the Charles II series, in The Deep Blue Sea at the National, and so many more.
“She was an incredibly honest and courageous artist.”
“This is utterly heartbreaking news. She was fantastic in everything she did,” said another shocked fan.
One more wrote: “So sad to hear about this. Sending love and deepest condolences to you and your children xxx”
And still one more said powerfully: “She shone in everything she did. My thoughts are with you all.”
Elsewhere, Reverend Richard Coles has written: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor.
“My heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her.”
The Almeida Theatre, meanwhile, posted: “We’re so sad to hear of the death of Helen McCrory.
“She will be greatly missed and our thoughts go out to her family.
“We were privileged that Helen performed at the Almeida a number of times in her career, most recently in Ibsen’s Rosmersholm in 2008.”
Angela Griffin said: “News of Helen McCrory passing has just floored me. My thoughts with all of her friends and family. What a women, what an actor. Such a loss.”
“Another sad loss,” tweeted Joanna Lumley.
“The brilliant Helen McCrory has sadly passed away. My thoughts go out to her family and friends. May you rest peacefully, Helen x”
We will bring you more on this story as it develops.
