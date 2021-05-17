It was a cute picture, no doubt about it, but it rubbed many of Cavill’s fans up the wrong way. Indeed, since the couple went public with their relationship, the internet has been flooded with unhappy (and, in some cases, downright nasty) messages.

From people joking that their lives are over now that Cavill is in a happy relationship, to others accusing Viscuso of using the actor to boost her own star power in Hollywood, to people insisting the relationship has been faked by Cavill’s PR team, the discourse has been… intense, to say the least.

And Cavill has, understandably, had enough.