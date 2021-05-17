Celebrity

Henry Cavill politely shuts down everyone trolling his new relationship with Natalie Viscuso

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Henry Cavill speaks at "The Witcher": A Netflix Original Series Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill has a message for anyone who can’t handle his new relationship with Natalie Viscuso. 

It was just over a month ago that Henry Cavill went Instagram-official with his new girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso – who just so happens to be a) the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, and b) brilliant at chess.

The latter is so true, in fact, that The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia decided to embrace another Netflix series – aka The Queen’s Gambit – when the time came to introduce his fans to Viscuso.

You may also like

The Queen’s Gambit: did you know the Netflix series was inspired by a tragic true story?

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he captioned a photograph of the pair staring studiously at a chessboard (or, in Cavill’s case, at his opponent).

It was a cute picture, no doubt about it, but it rubbed many of Cavill’s fans up the wrong way. Indeed, since the couple went public with their relationship, the internet has been flooded with unhappy (and, in some cases, downright nasty) messages.

From people joking that their lives are over now that Cavill is in a happy relationship, to others accusing Viscuso of using the actor to boost her own star power in Hollywood, to people insisting the relationship has been faked by Cavill’s PR team, the discourse has been… intense, to say the least.

And Cavill has, understandably, had enough.

You may also like

Florence Pugh has an important message about her relationship with Zach Braff

Taking to Instagram to address the trolls head on, Cavill wrote: “There has been lots of – well, let’s call it speculation for now – about my private life and professional partnerships.

“Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

The actor continued: “We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop.

“I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.”

Cavill, who recently confirmed he will be working with Millie Bobby Brown on an Enola Holmes sequel, finished: “Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.

“If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

You may also like

Enola Holmes review: this Netflix Original is the feel-good film we all need right now

While comments have been switched off on the post, there’s no denying that it’s been well received by many Instagram users.

Indeed, at the time of this article’s publication, Cavill’s message had received well over 2.6 million likes and counting.

Fingers crossed, then, that his words will resonate with those who need to read it most.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Film

Why Netflix’s Enola Holmes is the film we all need right now

Millie Bobby Brown shines in Netflix’s feminist twist on the classic Sherlock Holmes franchise.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Florence Pugh does not have time for people who question her relationship age gap

The Little Women star has the best response to an Instagram trouble-maker.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
People

The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra reveals how playing Yennefer changed her life

Stylist sat down with The Witcher star ahead of the show’s release on Friday.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

Sarah Jessica Parker really isn’t here for those “disgraceful” tabloid stories about her marriage

SJP’s response to the National Enquirer’s “fabricated” story about her and Matthew Broderick has set the internet on fire.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Film

Millie Bobby Brown reveals the empowering message behind Enola Holmes’ final line

“It’s a message I’ll live by for the rest of my life.”

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published