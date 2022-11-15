How con artists became the new tier of celebrity

There is a New York Magazine article about Holmes from 2016, a time when she had already been banned from operating a medical lab, with the headline: “Proof that if you’re chic enough, a little federal investigation doesn’t matter.” As things crumbled, Holmes was still embraced by New York society, still invited to high-profile media events, Birkin bag on arm, and still held up as an example of excellence. Female entrepreneurship! Success! Feminism! It was a narrative many wanted to believe so badly, they were willing to be co-conspirators in helping her create it.

For her ability to skilfully manipulate bigwigs, Holmes is often called a ‘millennial Madoff’ in reference to the ‘financial wizard’ Bernie Madoff. Convicted in 2009, Madoff ran the largest Ponzi scheme in US history, was worth an obscene $64 billion (£54.6bn) and was, at one point, chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange. “Bernie Madoff was The Institution; he was The Man,” says Dr Holmes. “He actually joked people should have spotted him sooner, whereas Elizabeth Holmes tricked The Institution into funding her, simply because she had an idea.” This was all part of her Robin Hood charm; her fans still wish she’d got away with it. “You expect a businessman to be corrupt,” Dr Holmes adds, “But do you anticipate the same level of corruptness from a woman?”

And even when the scam isn’t clever, you’re still left with the sheer brazenness. This is something that struck journalist Vicky Baker, presenter of the BBC podcast Fake Heiress, as she dug into the techniques Sorokin used. “What she was doing – depositing cheques she knew would bounce and withdrawing the money before the bank could notice – wasn’t exactly smart. You or I could do it. But it’s outrageous and bizarre and yet somehow relatable. You find yourself putting yourself in Anna’s shoes, and asking, could I do this? Could I get on a private jet and promise to pay later? Would I have the guts?”

Now, as Holmes’s fate hangs in the balance (she faces 20 years in jail after being convicted of four counts of fraud in January), it raises the question: is the world willing to finally condemn her? If we look to the past for answers, there isn’t much hope; Anna Sorokin has been on the cover of several magazine since her release and appeared on Woman’s Hour to “correct the narrative about her”, as she puts it.

“I don’t see Holmes having a comeback,” says Telfer. “What she did was so awful. She’s lucky more people weren’t hurt.” Harsh sentencing would certainly set a precedent among the Silicon Valley CEOs who move through the world unscathed by the crimes they commit, but it might displease the fans that have been rooting for her all along.

“The best type of con woman will vanish – they don’t want the spotlight,” says Telfer. But that hinges on us – our outrage, our fascination, our obsession. Would we ever let her?