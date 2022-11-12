Making up the esteemed dating panel, the experts shared their thoughts on how women can better tap into their desires and pleasure.

“I think it’s about being radically honest with yourself,” said Clara Amfo. “It’s so scary how we can quickly adapt to what somebody expects us to be so we can really neglect ourselves. But it’s about thinking: What do I actually want? What do I like about this person?”

Host of the Laid Bare podcast and author of The Big O Oloni agreed that it’s important to communicate your sexual needs with your partner, and shared a clever tip on how to do so if you feel anxious at the thought.

“Think of it like a shit sandwich,” she told the crowd. “You put the bad news in the middle and start with the positives. So it might be that you tell them, ‘I really enjoy it when you caress me this way, or I really enjoy when foreplay is like this. But this, that and the third can be improved. But I really enjoy it when this happens.” Using this method, you can express what you want and need in a way that’s healthy for you but helps cushion any rejection your partner might feel.