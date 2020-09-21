Celebrity

Emmys 2020: Jameela Jamil’s “chill” make-up tutorial has gone down a storm on social media

Kayleigh Dray
Jameela Jamil

“I just wanted to show you my actual routine so that you can see how chill it is,” says Jameela Jamil of her 2020 Emmy Awards make-up tutorial.

Jameela Jamil – who is every bit as famous for I Weigh, her body positivity campaign, and social media activism as she is for her role as Tahani in The Good Place – has always made it her business to take us behind the Hollywood curtain.

It should come as little surprise to learn, then, that the actor and activist has taken to Instagram to share her DIY beauty routine for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

“I did my make-up for the Emmys because that’s what Tahani would want, and as we are nominated for The Good Place, it was only fair I honored her glamorous wish,” Jamil captioned her video, which has been viewed well over 330,000 times in just five hours.

To make it even easier for people to follow along at home, the actor and activist then went on to list the products she used to create the look.

“The new Maybelline products I tried in the video are: Cheek Heat Gel Cream Blush – rose vibrant; TattooStudio Liquid Ink Liner – ink black; Nudes of New York Eyeshadow Palette – fighter; Colour Strike Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadow – spark; and Falsies Lash Lift Mascara.”

Jamil added simply: “I just wanted to show you my actual routine so that you can see how chill it is, and how fast you can fake ‘red carpet ready’ – it doesn’t have to be a whole big affair!”

Watch Jameela Jamil’s 2020 Emmys make-up tutorial below:

Naturally, people on social media were 100% here for Jamil’s DIY beauty tips.

“Affordable products, skincare focus, light and natural, all with the hand and not 100 brushes, no crazy filters, no crazy edits, couple of normal mess ups and still done in 10mi?” reads one comment.

“[This is] the best make-up tutorial I’ve ever seen!”

Another fan wrote: “As a brown girl slowly learning to love my South Asian facial features, this video gave me life.”

Elsewhere, another fan commented: “Love this! You have given this gay man some much needed confidence to start learning how make-up can highlight the beauty on my own face.”

And still one more begged: “Please please please do more make-up tutorials. It is so true that not enough brown girls do them for the fellow brown girls!”

jameela-jamil-emmys-2019-feminist-diy-makeup-close-up
Jameela Jamil at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Of course, it’s not the first time that Jamil has spoken about doing her own make-up.

Speaking to E! from the 2019 Emmys red carpet, she revealed: “I said after halfway through season one [of The Good Place], I realised that the [hair and make-up artists] were getting in at like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning. Sometimes 4:15.

“I realised we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and make-up, and I just sort of went to the producers of The Good Place and was like, ‘How ugly do you think I am? There’s no prosthetics on me.’ I need half an hour in hair and make-up? I’ll do my own make-up.”

Jamil, who revealed that she had also done her own make-up for this red carpet event, finished: “And so I did my own make-up for the show and someone else did my hair. I got the same amount of time for hair and make-up as the boys.

“Because I can’t be funny when I’m tired.”

Hear bloody hear.

Images: Getty

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

