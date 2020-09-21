“I did my make-up for the Emmys because that’s what Tahani would want, and as we are nominated for The Good Place, it was only fair I honored her glamorous wish,” Jamil captioned her video, which has been viewed well over 330,000 times in just five hours.

To make it even easier for people to follow along at home, the actor and activist then went on to list the products she used to create the look.

“The new Maybelline products I tried in the video are: Cheek Heat Gel Cream Blush – rose vibrant; TattooStudio Liquid Ink Liner – ink black; Nudes of New York Eyeshadow Palette – fighter; Colour Strike Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadow – spark; and Falsies Lash Lift Mascara.”

Jamil added simply: “I just wanted to show you my actual routine so that you can see how chill it is, and how fast you can fake ‘red carpet ready’ – it doesn’t have to be a whole big affair!”

Watch Jameela Jamil’s 2020 Emmys make-up tutorial below: