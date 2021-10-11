Celebrity

Jameela Jamil reminds us why it’s so important to stand up and take credit

Kayleigh Dray
Jameela Jamil attends the Jameela Jamil and Zumba "SELFish" Event at Casita Hollywood on February 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“Take ownership of what is rightfully your achievements,” advises Jameela Jamil.

Jameela Jamil may be famed as an actor and activist, but she now has another string to add to her bow; she’s only been credited as a producer on nine of the 12 tracks on Friends That Break Your Heart – aka the fifth studio album of her partner, James Blake.

Unfortunately, however, a number of people on social media have expressed disbelief over her involvement in the album’s production.

“A lot of people – mostly women – are insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice,” Jamil tweeted in response to the criticism.

“I was a DJ for eight years, and studied music for six years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing.”

Still unhappy with the response, Jamil decided to address the issue in further detail via her Instagram account.

“Man, James had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so preemptively sick of the internet,” she wrote.

“An additional hilarious side to this misogyny is that they only don’t believe in my musical input when they love the songs. If they don’t like a song then suddenly I CAN produce and it’s all my fault, and I produced the whole thing alone!”

Jamil continued: “I hope you’re taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now. I hope you know that if you’re not being believed over your achievements, that it’s not a reflection of you – it’s a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can’t fathom that you could be impressive.

“It happens at every level in every industry. Even to me. Even when I don’t credit myself, my boyfriend just quietly credited me. We are in this shit together. Representation matters. It is not our responsibility to be believed, liked, understood or approved of.”

Of course, research has repeatedly shown that women are much more likely to downplay their achievements in the workplace, not to mention rate themselves lower than their male colleagues – regardless of whether or not a potential employer would see the test results or self-assessment.

But, by underestimating our achievements and choosing to underplay them, we’re actively putting ourselves at a disadvantage when it comes to getting pay rises, promotions and recognition for our hard work.

As such, it’s essential that women learn to shout about the strengths and successes of their careers – which is why it’s so refreshing to see Jamil making sure she takes credit for her own achievements.

Want to know how to make sure you get credit where credit is due? Be sure to check out our five strategies for making sure that you’re properly recognised for your achievements and ideas, stat.

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

