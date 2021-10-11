Jameela Jamil reminds us why it’s so important to stand up and take credit

Jameela Jamil may be famed as an actor and activist, but she now has another string to add to her bow; she’s only been credited as a producer on nine of the 12 tracks on Friends That Break Your Heart – aka the fifth studio album of her partner, James Blake.

Unfortunately, however, a number of people on social media have expressed disbelief over her involvement in the album’s production.

“A lot of people – mostly women – are insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice,” Jamil tweeted in response to the criticism.

“I was a DJ for eight years, and studied music for six years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing.”