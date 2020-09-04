Jameela Jamil and Meghan Markle are – if you believe the latest spew of ridiculous tabloid reports, that is – the best of friends.

Indeed, they’ve become such bosom buddies that I Weigh activist Jamil has even been quarantining with the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, during lockdown.

Except, of course, she hasn’t. And the actor is keen to ensure that everyone knows she hasn’t, too.