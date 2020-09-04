Jameela Jamil highlights hidden agenda behind those “crazy” Meghan Markle headlines
“Keep this in mind when you read about her, me, or really any women in the media,” says Jameela Jamil. “Especially if she has any colour to her skin.”
Jameela Jamil and Meghan Markle are – if you believe the latest spew of ridiculous tabloid reports, that is – the best of friends.
Indeed, they’ve become such bosom buddies that I Weigh activist Jamil has even been quarantining with the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, during lockdown.
Except, of course, she hasn’t. And the actor is keen to ensure that everyone knows she hasn’t, too.
Sharing a screengrab of the headline on Instagram, Jamil wrote: “I’ve met this woman once ever.”
But, before you dismiss this tall tale as just another of the media’s seemingly innocuous attempts to grab people’s attention and sell papers, Jamil goes on to point out that there’s far more to it.
“Since the first time I spoke out against the UK (mostly tabloid) media over their racist behavior towards Meghan, I’ve been subjected to press harassment,” The Good Place star explains.
“My family started being harassed and [were] offered money for dirt on me within a week of my first tweet in defense of her. What has followed has been a plethora of lies and rumors about me, set up to discredit me as an individual, and convince people I am ‘crazy’ to devalue my opinion to anyone who may realise I am right.”
Jamil continues: “Now they are hyperbolising some relationship they have decided I have with Meghan to make it seem as if I am saying these things out of ‘loyalty’ rather than because it’s right to call out misogyny and racism when you see it because an attack against her, is an attack on all WOC/Black women.
“She’s the symbol of hope and power to be deconstructed before any of us get any delusions of grandeur.”
Jamil finishes: “As someone who used to believe what I read in the papers, seeing how this machine works from the inside is truly extraordinary.
“Keep this in mind when you read about her, me or really any woman in the media. Especially if she has any colour to her skin.”
To anyone who may be sceptical of Jamil’s message, it’s worth noting that the tabloids’ bullying of Meghan has long been rooted in racism.
Don’t believe us? Just take a look back at the headlines commenting on Meghan’s “exotic DNA,” and how she was “(almost) straight outta Compton.” At the BBC presenter who was fired for tweeting a picture of a chimpanzee and likening it to the couple’s son, Archie. At the many, many articles which deliberately set out to highlight the dissimilarities between Kate Middleton and Meghan’s backgrounds.
There have been so many of these articles, in fact, that Stylist’s Moya Crockett felt compelled to highlight the “obvious undercurrent of racism and classism” running through them.
“By drawing these distinctions between the two women’s backgrounds, these articles are sending a clear message: Kate is more or less the kind of woman you’d expect a prince to marry, and Meghan… isn’t,” she said.
So what can we do about this?
Well, perhaps the best thing to do is follow the advice of Jennifer Aniston, and make a conscious decision to stop buying into tabloid stories.
“All of us need to take responsibility for what we ingest into our brains,” she says.
“We have to stop listening to them, we have to stop buying them because we have to support each other, especially at this time.”
Amen to that.
Images: Getty