Jameela Jamil just underlined the big problem with that “not all men” argument

The ongoing story of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home to Brixton from a friend’s house in Clapham, has provoked intense debate about women’s safety on the streets and roads of our cities and towns.

Moved by the case, many women have come forward on social media to discuss the things they have felt forced to do over the years in order to ensure their own safety, and lamented the fact that the onus is often on women, not men, to change their behaviour.

Warning: the following article may be triggering for some readers, and includes references to violence against women.