How Jameela Jamil created a digital antidote to the stress of 2020
Found yourself getting bogged down by this year’s overwhelming negativity? Jameela Jamil is here to help.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year, hasn’t it?
Thanks to 24/7 rolling news (Covid! Trump! Police brutality! Brexit!), it’s been difficult to stay engaged with what’s going on in the world, let alone maintain a sense of positivity. Jameela Jamil, though, is one of the people who has been working round the clock to change that.
And she’s largely done so by following the tried-and-tested advice of Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
Ahead of her appearance at Stylist Live @ Home, then, here’s all the ways that the actor and I Weigh activist has used her social media feeds to create a digital antidote to the stress of 2020.
Take solace in it, learn from it, and follow suit via your own feeds, wherever possible.
Credit where credit’s due
Throughout the year, Jamil has made a point of using her Instagram feed to celebrate the achievements of incredible women, including:
… and many more.
Education, education, education
Rather than allow herself to be swept up in the well-meaning (yet unhelpful) “thoughts and prayers” that are so often shared online after a tragedy, Jamil – via both her personal IG account and the I Weigh channel – has sought to better educate herself (and, in the process, others) on key social issues.
In doing so, she has empowered us with the tools we need to make a difference.
An end to self-criticism
It’s all too easy to feel bad about ourselves during lockdown, especially as so many on social media seem to be succeeding in their quests for self-betterment.
Jamil, though, has spent a lot of time reminding us that we don’t have to spend our time baking banana bread, or running 5Ks, or constantly pushing ourselves if we don’t want to.
Essentially, we should feel what we need to feel. And we should remember that self-care doesn’t look the same for everyone.
Pure puppy porn
Sometimes, just sometimes, all we want from our social feeds is a cute dog picture. And trust us when we say that Jamil has served this up and then some!
Here are just a few of our favourite snaps…
And breathe, eh?
Jameela Jamil will be kicking off Stylist Live @ Home with a nurturing call to arms. She’ll be talking about what she’s learned in a very tough year – and why she feels hopeful for the future She’ll also reveal her favourite I Weigh podcast guests, her thoughts on how the role of celebrity has changed in 2020 and the journey she’ll be embracing in 2021.
Tickets are just £15 and give you full access to the weekend’s events. You’ll have two weeks to watch the sessions on catch up so don’t worry if you can’t fit it all in. Stylist Live @ Home guests will also get first access to discounts across our curated shopping collections courtesy of The Drop. All tickets include a £1 donation to Women for Women International.
Images: Getty