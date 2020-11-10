How Jameela Jamil created a digital antidote to the stress of 2020

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year, hasn’t it?

Thanks to 24/7 rolling news (Covid! Trump! Police brutality! Brexit!), it’s been difficult to stay engaged with what’s going on in the world, let alone maintain a sense of positivity. Jameela Jamil, though, is one of the people who has been working round the clock to change that.

And she’s largely done so by following the tried-and-tested advice of Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”