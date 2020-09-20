Jameela Jamil expertly explains how “tabloid over exposure” is used to demonise women

In the post, which featured screenshots of tweets Jamil had previously posted on Twitter, she explained how this “abusive cycle” of adoration, overexposure and eventual destruction turns the public against famous women and shames them into silence.

“Do you remember how I warned of tabloid over exposure,” the screenshot reads. “This is a deliberate ploy to make it look as though I’m constantly giving press interviews. I RARELY give interviews. They pull my tweets, replies and podcasts to make it look like I’m always selling myself to the papers.

“THIS is to create fatigue and irritation which is part of the set up to make it easier to drag me through the mud. They dehumanise/demonise/hyperbolise as the run-up to the ‘downfall’ that they create to sell papers because our society loves to see a woman disgraced.”