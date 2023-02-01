“People were OK with Sam Smith having curves when they were singing about being sad and lonely,” she wrote. “But happy, confident and thriving Sam Smith is sending people over the edge.”

“We have known for years that there are severe body image issues in the LGBTQ+ community. And yet in 2023, people from within that very community even, jump at the chance to shame anyone who challenges the status quo,” she said. “What threatens you about proof that you can be loved and love yourself without a (slightly pointless) 8-pack?”

Many took to the comments to share their support for Jamil’s post and call out the body-shaming Smith has faced.

“I love Sam Smith, they are beautiful and have an amazing voice,” commented one user. “Miserable people want to bring others to their level. We should be happy for others when they are happy.”

Another said: “I totally support Sam and love that they’re are embracing who they are and living unapologetically as they should! They should feel free to wear what they want regardless of what societal beauty standards are and it’s empowering to see.”