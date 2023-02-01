Jameela Jamil just defended Sam Smith after the singer was body-shamed – and we’re here for it
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The actor took to Instagram to defend Smith, who has faced criticism following the release of their I’m Not Here To Make Friends music video.
If there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Jameela Jamil, it’s for the actor to call out negativity on social media.
Whether it’s defending Meghan Markle or breaking down unhealthy body standards, Jamil never shies away from speaking the truth and passionately advocating for causes and people who deserve it – and she has done it again.
The Good Place star took to Instagram to call out body-shaming comments that have been directed towards Sam Smith.
In her post, Jamil highlighted that people didn’t have an issue with Smith’s image when they were writing sad songs, but now that they’re celebrating themself and their body, it suddenly becomes a problem.
“People were OK with Sam Smith having curves when they were singing about being sad and lonely,” she wrote. “But happy, confident and thriving Sam Smith is sending people over the edge.”
“We have known for years that there are severe body image issues in the LGBTQ+ community. And yet in 2023, people from within that very community even, jump at the chance to shame anyone who challenges the status quo,” she said. “What threatens you about proof that you can be loved and love yourself without a (slightly pointless) 8-pack?”
Many took to the comments to share their support for Jamil’s post and call out the body-shaming Smith has faced.
“I love Sam Smith, they are beautiful and have an amazing voice,” commented one user. “Miserable people want to bring others to their level. We should be happy for others when they are happy.”
Another said: “I totally support Sam and love that they’re are embracing who they are and living unapologetically as they should! They should feel free to wear what they want regardless of what societal beauty standards are and it’s empowering to see.”
Jamil’s posts come after the release of Smith’s new music video for their track I’m Not Here To Make Friends.
The video has become the subject of controversy among conservative figureheads, who have claimed that it’s overtly sexual and inappropriate for children.
However, many fans of Smith have highlighted the hypocrisy the singer is facing, as many other artists across genders and genres have released similar music videos.
“There are thousands, if not millions, of far more sexually explicit pop videos than that Sam Smith one. Most of them will feature young girls,” tweeted Arab Strap’s Aidan Moffat.
“It must be exhausting being so hateful all the time. And to be so utterly terrified of difference.”
Others have also taken to the social media platform in support of Smith while highlighting how their gender expression and pride in their body is at the root of a lot of the criticism.
“A lot of gay men with internalised homophobia, femme shaming and disgusting body shaming are mad at Sam Smith for living their [authentic] self,” commented one user. “Criticise the music all you want but coming for their looks, their body – pathetic loser behaviour, shame on you!”
Another tweeted: “The pearl-clutching over Sam Smith is just homophobia and body shaming wrapped up. The majority of music videos are sexual yet there’s only a conservative Puritanism at LGBTQ+ videos. It’s a fear of pride, empowerment and self-love.”
Following the release of their album Gloria last month, Smith has discussed their body image and shared that they’ve conquered their body dysmorphia.
“Within my industry, there is definitely that question of, ‘What should a pop star look like?’” the Grammy winner told The Sunday Times.
“When I was 25 I came off tour exhausted. I looked to role models in the body world. Every time I went to the pool I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off,” the singer recalled.
“It paid off because I now have the opposite of body dysmorphia. I look fabulous.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Image: Getty