Friends stars including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have paid tribute to James Michael Tyler after it was announced that he passed away over the weekend at the age of 59.

The actor, who starred as the much-loved Gunther in almost 150 episodes of the sitcom series, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. Tyler’s manager confirmed that he “passed away peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Taking to Instagram to share her tribute to Tyler, Aniston – whose character Rachel was the subject of Gunther’s crush throughout the series – said that the show “would not have been the same” without Tyler’s memorable performance.