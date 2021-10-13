Jamie Lee Curtis’s NSFW takedown of the ‘anti-ageing’ industry is bloody brilliant
- Kayleigh Dray
Published
All hail Jamie Lee Curtis for saying what needs to be said about society’s impossibly beauty standards.
Let’s face facts: society has long made a point of telling us that youth and beauty are mutually exclusive, and that any sign of age on a woman is somehow unacceptable. As such, the global anti-ageing market is predicted to be worth $421.4 billion (approx. £306bn) by the year 2030.
Jamie Lee Curtis, however, is sick and tired of this narrative. And so, during a recent appearance on Lorraine, the Halloween Kills star decided to underline the big problem she has with the pressure being placed on women to look a certain way.
“This term anti-ageing – what? What are you talking about?” she asked.
Curtis continued: “We’re all going to fucking age. We’re all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you’re 70?
“I want to look 70 when I’m 70.”
Curtis went on to admit that she had been seduced by the anti-ageing industry’s promise of eternal youth at one point in her career, noting that she had undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance.
“I’ve had the trial and error of the part,” she said. “I did plastic surgery. It didn’t work. I hated it – it made me feel worse…
“I’m an advocate for not fucking with your face.”
Of course, lockdown has seen more and more women embracing their natural grey hair. However, it’s worth noting that it’s still incredibly rare to see a woman in the public eye do the same – and it’s little wonder, considering how people responded to Keanu Reeves dating Alexandra Grant.
Indeed, many at the time lamented over Reeves dating someone “too old” for him, despite the fact that the artist is nine years younger than the actor.
Curtis, of course, has been sporting a silver pixie cut for years now – a decision she said she only came to after trying “to do everything you can do to your hair” and finding it “humiliating”.
“I would go into a hair salon, and the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that colour on my hair, the wearing of the thing, the sitting under the hair dryer. I was like, ‘For what?’”
She added: “The first time I cut my hair short, I went, ‘Oh. Oh my God. Oh wow. I look like me.’”
We love Curtis for taking a stand against the impossible beauty standards that are terrifying women into feeling they have to look a certain way (not to mention buy all the anti-ageing products that will help them achieve this).
Fancy letting her fire you up to fight this toxic energy for yourself? Well, you can watch her interview in full for yourself below:
Epic.
Images: Getty