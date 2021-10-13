Jamie Lee Curtis’s NSFW takedown of the ‘anti-ageing’ industry is bloody brilliant

Let’s face facts: society has long made a point of telling us that youth and beauty are mutually exclusive, and that any sign of age on a woman is somehow unacceptable. As such, the global anti-ageing market is predicted to be worth $421.4 billion (approx. £306bn) by the year 2030.

Jamie Lee Curtis, however, is sick and tired of this narrative. And so, during a recent appearance on Lorraine, the Halloween Kills star decided to underline the big problem she has with the pressure being placed on women to look a certain way.

“This term anti-ageing – what? What are you talking about?” she asked.