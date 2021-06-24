Jennifer Aniston flawlessly explains why marriage shouldn’t be the end goal in love

Jennifer Aniston may have stolen our hearts as Rachel Green in Friends, but the actor has long since earned our respect and enduring affection with her no-nonsense approach to misogynistic media reports and outdated societal pressures placed upon women.

Case in point? The tabloids have long peddled a narrative around the status of Aniston’s relationship with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt – one which is focused, primarily, on the likelihood of them getting back together. So, yes, when Aniston worked with Pitt on a recent virtual table read of Fast Times At Ridgemont High, the internet was soon flooded with articles on what that meant for them both.

But, addressing the speculation on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Aniston made it all too clear that any perceived “weirdness” between her and Pitt was the result of people’s feverish imaginations.