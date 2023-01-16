Jennifer Coolidge just delivered yet another iconic speech at the Critics Choice Awards

And now, Coolidge has done it again. After claiming yet another award for best supporting actress in a drama series at last night’s Critics Choice Awards, she took to the stage to deliver a speech that has been spreading on social media ever since – and it’s not hard to see why.

“Thank you very much,” Coolidge began. “Thank you, Critics Choice Awards. I just want to thank you. I know you’ve heard a lot from me this last month or two, but I just want to say this is such an honour.

“This is really kind of as good as it gets, the critics. Not from just the east and the west coast on the east coast but all over the country voting on this and I just want to say thank you.”