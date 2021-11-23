Jennifer Lawrence just got candid about the “trauma” of having her nude photos stolen

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken candidly about how the trauma of having her nude photos stolen and shared online “will exist forever”.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Don’t Look Up actress said in an interview: “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of day. Somebody in France just published them.”

In 2014, Lawrence was the victim of an iCloud hack which saw her intimate photos leaked on the internet. Kirsten Dunst and model Kate Upton were also targeted.

“My trauma will exist forever,” she added.

Doxing – the public exposure of personal data including intimate videos or images for malicious purposes, commonly known as revenge porn – was criminalised in England and Wales in 2015, and in Northern Ireland in 2016, and those convicted of the offence face up to two years in prison and a fine. The maximum sentence is longer in Scotland, where anyone convicted of revenge porn could be jailed for up to five years.

In 2018, four people were jailed in the US for their involvement in the “celebgate” photo hacking scandal, and were sentenced to between nine and 18 months in prison.