That should have been the end of it, of course. However, this ongoing commentary has birthed a string of tabloid stories, all about what Botox is, about the celebrities who have used it, about the celebrities who have denied using it, and about the fact that “JLo doesn’t NEED Botox”, because she has a “naturally youthful appearance” anyway.

And so women all over the world have been subjected to another wave of conflicting – but similarly toxic – beauty standards. Because, all at once, we’ve been told that to use Botox is bad, but that not to use Botox is worse. That ageing is a form of failure, but that using anti-ageing products or procedures is even more so.

Basically, it’s the tabloid equivalent of that iconic scene from HBO’s Game of Thrones: “Shame, shame, shame, shame…”