Jennifer Lopez just announced a massive new Netflix deal (how exciting)

From Maid In Manhattan to Hustlers, The Wedding Planner to Second Act, we’ve long had a soft spot for any and all films starring the undisputed global icon that is Jennifer Lopez. So, yes, this does mean we let out a collective squeal of joy when we learned that our beloved J.Lo has just signed a mammoth entertainment deal with Netflix.

As per Deadline’s report, ‘Jenny from the Block’ herself has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix spanning feature films, TV series and unscripted content. The emphasis will be on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers, all of which will be helmed by J.Lo’s production company, Nuyorican Productions. Better still? Well, there’s not just one, but two new movies in the works already.

Jennifer Lopez will produce and star in Netflix's The Cipher.

First up, there’s The Mother, a new thriller from Bafta-winner winner Niki Caro, which sees a deadly assassin forced to work with a CIA agent so that she can save the daughter she gave up for adoption years earlier. Secondly, there’s The Cipher, which is based on the heart pounding Isabel Ojeda Maldonado novel of the same name. And, starring JLo herself as the lead, it follows an FBI agent as she’s lured into a serial killer’s cat-and-mouse game by the complex codes and riddles he shares online.

Both features sound 100% a bit of us, quite frankly. And, based on J.Lo’s statement about her new Netflix partnership, there’s plenty more where that came from. “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix,” she says. “[My producing partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas], [my manager] Benny [Medina] and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past. “We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away.”

J.Lo has promised to use her new Netflix deal to support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

Bajaria, who is Netflix’s head of global TV, adds: “Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love.” And Stuber, aka Netflix’s head of global films, finishes: “Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. “In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”

We don’t doubt it. So make good on all those big promises, Netflix, and hit us with a glut of J.Lo films and TV series already, please. Thank you.

