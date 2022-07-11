When you hear the word ‘self-care’, what do you think of? On social media, it’s typically associated with steaming bubble baths, expensive scented candles and fluffy bath robes.

But in reality, self-care is so much more than the commercialised aesthetic it’s made out to be – and a recent piece of writing from Jennifer Lopez is an important reminder of that.

Writing in her On The JLo newsletter, the singer, actor and dancer revealed that she had dealt with panic attacks in her late 20s and opened up about how the experience led her to redefine her relationship with self-care – especially when it came to sleep.