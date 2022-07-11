Mental health: JLo’s panic attack experience highlights how important self-care really is
Lauren Geall
Writing in her newsletter, Jennifer Lopez opened up about experiencing panic attacks in her 20s – and shared the important lesson she learned in the process.
When you hear the word ‘self-care’, what do you think of? On social media, it’s typically associated with steaming bubble baths, expensive scented candles and fluffy bath robes.
But in reality, self-care is so much more than the commercialised aesthetic it’s made out to be – and a recent piece of writing from Jennifer Lopez is an important reminder of that.
Writing in her On The JLo newsletter, the singer, actor and dancer revealed that she had dealt with panic attacks in her late 20s and opened up about how the experience led her to redefine her relationship with self-care – especially when it came to sleep.
“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep three to five hours a night,” she wrote. “I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s, and I thought I was invincible.
“Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me. I went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day, and all of a sudden, I felt as if I couldn’t move… I was completely frozen.”
After experiencing physical paralysis, blurred vision and a bunch of other “physical symptoms,” Lopez said her security guard drove her straight to the doctor.
“By the time I got there, I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind,” she continued.
“I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep … get seven to nine hours of sleep per night, don’t drink caffeine and make sure you get your workouts in if you’re going to do this much work.’
“I realised how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy – and that’s where my journey to wellness began.”
While we all know that getting enough sleep can play a pivotal role in maintaining our mental and physical health, JLo’s experience shows that it’s all too easy to let self-care take a back seat when we’re busy or consumed by other things.
However, it’s also a powerful reminder of just how important making space for self-care really is, no matter how busy you are.
Getting enough sleep, fuelling your body with the right foods and giving yourself space to decompress are all easy things you can do to put your physical and mental health first on a daily basis – and focusing on these simple habits can make a big difference to your overall wellbeing.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and services.
If you are struggling with your mental health, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. In a crisis, call 999.
Images: Getty