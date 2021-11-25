Jessie J opens up in an emotional Instagram post about experiencing a miscarriage before she was due to perform
Price Tag singer Jessie J shared the experience of finding out her baby no longer had a heartbeat, and the strength she found in continuing to perform.
Jessie J has opened up on social media about the “overwhelming sadness” of experiencing a miscarriage.
On 24 November, the singer shared a post on Instagram where she candidly discussed the experience of losing her baby.
“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying: ‘Seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’ she wrote.
“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.
“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”
“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she continued. “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.
“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.
I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.
“It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”
She confirmed that she would still be performing live for her scheduled show at LA’s The Hotel Café last night, describing how music is her “therapy”.
“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.
“I have done two shows in two years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But at this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”
Fans and celebrities such as Pixie Lott, Laura Whitmore, Jordin Sparks and Jojo shared their support and condolences in the comments.
“I’m so sorry Jessie, sending loads of love,” wrote Lott.
Pregnancy charity Tommy’s offers support and guidance for those who have experienced baby loss.
Images: Getty