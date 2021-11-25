Jessie J has opened up on social media about the “overwhelming sadness” of experiencing a miscarriage.

On 24 November, the singer shared a post on Instagram where she candidly discussed the experience of losing her baby.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying: ‘Seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’ she wrote.

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.

“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”