Turner-Smith – who was at Cannes promoting her new film, After Yang – made sure to carry on with her appearances and work at the festival, despite the upsetting incident. And, in the process, she took the opportunity to speak out about the lack of representation when it comes to women in films.

“I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors, but working with women, working with women of colour, using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented,” she shared during a Women In Motion talk over the weekend.