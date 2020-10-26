Landing one of TV world’s most iconic roles is a feat that most actors can only dream of – but that didn’t make Jodie Whittaker any less anxious as she changed history as the first female Doctor Who.

Whittaker has revealed that she only watched “the odd episode” and “Googled loads” before stepping into the Time Lord’s shoes on BBC One in 2017: and that was a deliberate choice by producers to keep her interpretation as the 13th incarnation of the Doctor fresh.