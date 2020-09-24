When the UK first went into lockdown on 23 March, Joe Wicks quickly became a symbol of optimism for people up and down the country.

With his can-do attitude, high energy narration and determination to get families across the country exercising together, Wicks’ daily “P.E. with Joe” videos were a beacon of light for people up and down the country.

As Stylist’s Hollie Richardson previously wrote: “The Wicks aren’t going to cure coronavirus, and they’re not risking their lives on the front line like NHS and keyworkers. But they offered hope and positivity on a mass scale at a time when it’s so easy to feel overwhelmed with darkness.”