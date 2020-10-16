John Legend just shared a powerful message about life after miscarriage
“We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”
Last month, Chrissy Teigen shared the devastating news that she had miscarried. It happened just weeks after she made the announcement that she and John Legend were expecting their third child together.
Teigen, who had been very open and honest about her IVF pregnancy journey throughout, made the brave and powerful decision to share photos of her family saying goodbye to their son.
Although she was under no obligation to share some of the most private details of her life, Teigen helped break the stigma around open conversations on miscarriage.
Legend, who didn’t share the same photos on his own Instagram, has now written an open message to Teigen, saying he is “in awe” of her strength. He also thanked family, friends and fans for their well wishes, explaining that “it’s a club no one wants to be a part of” but “it’s comforting to know we’re not alone”.
The message captioned a video of Legend performing a song dedicated to Teigen called Never Break.
“This is for Chrissy,” he wrote. “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.
“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world.
“We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”
He continued: “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.
“We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”
He added: “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know.
“More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.
“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.”
The message is a continuation of the family’s grief, reminding us that we are all allowed to grieve and navigate life after loss in our own ways. There is no right or wrong way of doing it. And it will no doubt be of comfort to anybody going through this right now.
If you would like advice and support after a miscarriage, you can visit the Miscarriage Association website. The helpline is manned Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm – 01924 200799 or you can email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.
Images: Getty