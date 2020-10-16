John Legend just shared a powerful message about life after miscarriage

Last month, Chrissy Teigen shared the devastating news that she had miscarried. It happened just weeks after she made the announcement that she and John Legend were expecting their third child together.

Teigen, who had been very open and honest about her IVF pregnancy journey throughout, made the brave and powerful decision to share photos of her family saying goodbye to their son.

Although she was under no obligation to share some of the most private details of her life, Teigen helped break the stigma around open conversations on miscarriage.