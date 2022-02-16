Jonathan Van Ness gained icon status the minute he appeared on our screens as part of Queer Eye’s Fab Five back in 2018.

Ever since then, he’s been a go-to figure for everything from curly hair hacks to entertainment for the masses with his podcast, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness.

But Van Ness has also always been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health, and in a recent episode of Jameela Jamil’s I Weigh podcast, he opened up about his own experiences of social anxiety, imposter syndrome and his struggle in overcoming trauma.